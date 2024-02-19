From Alleged Affairs to Pet Alligators: 50 Pieces of Presidential Trivia

To mark Presidents Day, Snopes combed its archives for stories about U.S. presidents. With tales of alleged extramarital affairs, drunken decisions, pet alligators, and purported after-death hauntings of the White House — some anecdotes are more believable than others.

During the scan of fact checks over the years, we found numerous instances of social media users sharing quotes falsely attributed to presidents, as well as rumors attempting to prove presidents' lack of mental fitness by alleging various social faux pas. Mixed in with those accusations were photos that supposedly depicted presidents hanging out with their political enemies or controversial figures.

Here are 50 confirmed facts or nuggets of political folklore that stood out to us during the analysis. They are listed in order of presidential term.

(Former and current Snopes staff members contributed to this report, and all images are available via Wiki Commons unless otherwise stated.)