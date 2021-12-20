13 Bizarre Animal Antics Snopes Fact-Checked in 2021

No, images of a sea star at the Seattle Aquarium that went viral in 2021 didn’t actually show the creature’s “butt.”

Similarly, a photo that a Snopes reader sent us this year didn’t actually depict a “hairy frog.”

However, a 2021 TikTok video indeed made an accurate claim about a so-called “demon fish,” and photos of a “penis snake” that caused a stir on Reddit featured a real, phallic-looking animal.

Those are just a few of the numerous fact checks involving members of the animal kingdom that our newsroom investigated in 2021 — and they are among Snopes staff members’ favorites due to their level of bizarreness. The full list of the team’s standouts is below.

True. A photograph captured by a team of scientists aboard the deep-sea research vessel Okeanos Explorer showed a “real life” Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Star.

The videos were apparently first posted on TikTok, showing part of the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.

True. While these pictures often make their way around the internet attached to names like “penis snake,” “floppy snake,” or “man-aconda,” this creature’s proper name is Atretochoana eiselti.

The fiery throated hummingbird beats its wings close to 100 times per second.

The dog’s owner said he was changing his pet’s name from “Pretty” to “Legend.”

Miscaptioned. Is it funny? Yes. Is it true? That’s another story.

True. A newly discovered, miniature chameleon may be the world’s smallest adult male reptile. Evolutionarily speaking, not everything appears to have shrunk at the same rate, however.

​​True. Like humans, the cognitive abilities of spiders appear to be impaired by drugs.

True. And you thought mouth breathers were weird.

True. And you thought that canker sore was bad.

False. In June 2021, a picture supposedly showing a “hairy frog” turned up in our inbox (where you can send us tips and questions), along with a question about whether or not this photo shows a real-world animal.

True. The so-called “demon fish” have a mouthful of molars and two incisors.

Mixture. In late December 2020, readers flagged news reports about “aggressive” squirrels attacking residents in the Rego Park neighborhood of Queens, New York, requiring one person to go to the emergency room.

