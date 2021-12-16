Top 10 Most Popular Snopes Fact Checks in 2021
A page debunking a rumor that Biden had pooped his pants during a meeting with the pope is No. 1.
- Published
At Snopes, our process for deciding what topics to fact check is pretty simple: We monitor burgeoning rumors across media platforms and rank them by whether they show signs of future virality and/or whether we could do a public service by setting the record straight. We also consider requests from readers for what questions they want answered.
And, just like all online publishing systems, the natural outcome of that decision-making process is that some fact checks land louder (receive more web views) than others. Whether it’s because a particular topic is hot on Twitter or Google, or if it’s just so bizarre that people can’t believe others are concerned with it, the reasons behind the popularity of a fact check vary.
Below is a list of Snopes fact checks that received the most web views, or were the most popular, in 2021. A couple of them were first published years prior and recirculated in 2021 — which means the Internet is not yet ready to give up on asking their questions.
1. Did Biden Poop His Pants in Rome?
False. Another president, another pants pooping rumor. This time around, U.S. President Joe Biden was said to have pooped his pants during a meeting with Pope Francis.
2. No, Trump Did Not Wear His Pants Backwards at Rally
False. You asked, so we watched the 90-minute speech.
3. Does Putting a Ziplock Bag Over a Car Mirror Have a Legitimate Purpose?
True. Online advertisements promised what appeared to be a handy trick for drivers involving plastic Ziplock bags.
4. Was Dr. Phil’s Divorce Settlement ‘Finally Revealed’ as $1M?
False. An online advertisement that featured a picture of the famous therapist and his wife claimed to lead to details on a divorce settlement.
5. Is a Testicular Blow Exponentially More Painful Than Childbirth? (2016)
False. There are no real winners in this contest.
6. Did Nike Partner with Lil Nas X on ‘Satan Shoes’ Containing Human Blood?
Mixture. The devil is always in the details.
7. Did Rush Limbaugh’s ‘AIDS Update’ Mock the Deaths of Gay People?
True. Limbaugh would later say he regretted the segment as it made fun of people who were dying excruciating deaths.
8. Should an Empty Toilet Paper Roll or Red Cup Be Placed Under the Toilet Seat at Night?
False. Online advertisements promised what appeared to be a handy bathroom trick.
9. Did Man at Capitol Riot Die After Accidentally Tasing Himself?
False. Five persons died in conjunction with the Capitol riot, but some reports surrounding their deaths weren’t entirely accurate.
10. Did a ‘Convicted Terrorist’ Sit on the Board of a BLM Funding Body? (2020)
Mixture. The past crimes of Susan Rosenberg reemerged in the summer of 2020, amid a new wave of protests over racial injustice and police brutality.
