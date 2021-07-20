Should an Empty Toilet Paper Roll Be Placed Under the Toilet Seat at Night?

An advertisement revealed why people should always place an empty toilet paper roll under the toilet seat at night.

Since at least July 2021, online advertisements have displayed a picture of the cardboard from an empty toilet paper roll propping up a toilet seat. The ads appeared to promise a handy bathroom trick. For example, this ad appeared next to an article on the New York Post website.

The ad read: “[Pics] Always Place a Toilet Paper Roll Under the Toilet Seat at Night, Here’s Why.” It was sponsored by the Maternity Week website.

Clicking on the ad led to a 41-page slideshow article and a headline that read: “These 40 Brilliant Tricks Will Make Even The Hardest Items To Clean Sparkle.” The story’s first page read as follows:

Ever looked forward to cleaning the house? We didn’t think so! But when it absolutely, positively has to be done – when your bathroom’s looking a little grubby, for instance – we’re here to help. These 40 incredible hacks will make sprucing up your home an absolute breeze. And you just won’t believe what you can do with a cardboard bathroom tissue roll…

On that first page, the story once again teased some grand trick with a cardboard toilet paper roll, perhaps involving a toilet seat and nighttime. The web address (URL) even mentioned the toilet paper trick for what is known as UTM tracking. This meant that the website’s creator was tracking whether the ad was successfully getting clicks and bringing in readers. After all, someone was apparently paying to run the ads on the Outbrain advertising network, so it’s typically important to figure out if they’re worth the investment.

The article contained several odd household tricks. One claimed it would be good to put hairbrushes in the dishwasher. Another advised about pouring various liquids down the drain, which we covered in two previous fact checks about dish soap and salt. We also found a questionable oven cleaning tip, plus purported bread uses, which we also covered in the past.

On page 41, which was the last page, a toilet paper roll trick was finally revealed. However, it had nothing to do with placing it under a toilet seat at night. It simply advised to attach a cardboard roll to a vacuum cleaner hose to reach crevices.

The 41-page article never mentioned a word about why to always place a toilet paper roll under a toilet seat at night. It was nothing but clickbait. We clicked “next page” 40 times so you don’t have to.

We looked to home improvement websites such as BobVila.com to see if there was perhaps a legitimate purpose for the toilet paper roll going under the seat. However, we found no such tips, tricks, or “life hacks.”

