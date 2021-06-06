No, Trump Did Not Wear His Pants Backwards at Rally

Former U.S. President Donald Trump wore his pants backwards during the June 2021 North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greenville, North Carolina.

In early June 2021, a video of former U.S. President Donald Trump circulated on the internet claiming to show the politician wearing his pants backward in what was one of his first public appearances since leaving the White House less than six months earlier.

Tabloid news publications like TMZ and Metro showed zoomed-in videos of the billionaire’s crotch area, and some social media users took to Twitter to mock Trump, suggesting that the 74-year-old had unintentionally put his pants on backward at the North Carolina GOP convention. The photographs were so popular that they trended on Twitter under #TrumpPants:

One day you’re president of America, the next you’re just some guy who wears his trousers backwards so he can take a shit out of the flies pic.twitter.com/ExLQFRwEUS — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2021

The photographs and video above were taken at the 2021 Republican gathering in Greenville, North Carolina, on June 5. Snopes looked through photographs taken at the event and published by the visual media company Getty Images that clearly show the former president on stage wearing pants with a zipper in the front.

The photograph above was captured by Melissa Sue Gerrits. A caption that accompanied the photograph read:

Former U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Ted Budd announce he’s running for the NC Senate at the NCGOP state convention on June 5, 2021 in Greenville, North Carolina. The event is one of former U.S. President Donald Trumps [sic] first high-profile public appearances since leaving the White House in January.

And a video posted by C-SPAN of the 90-minute speech also showed the former president wearing pants the right way. As such, we rate this claim as “False.”