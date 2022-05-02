Is Walmart Giving Away $750 Gift Cards on Facebook for Its 60th Anniversary?

Claim Walmart is giving away $750 gift cards on Facebook in celebration of its 60th anniversary.

Rating Scam About this rating Context Facebook scams promised $750 gift cards for filling out surveys on lilith.deals and other sketchy websites that are not managed by Walmart. At the same time, completely separate from the Facebook scams was a legitimate giveaway operated by Walmart.com that, as of early 2022, gave away $80,000 in gift cards every quarter.

Fact Check

On May 2, 2022, a tip from a reader led us to a Facebook scam that promised $750 Walmart gift cards in celebration of the company’s 60th anniversary. The scam showed up in posts as paid ads on the social media platform. They were hosted by a page named Rewrdsgiants. The ads led to survey scams on a website named lilith.deals. This was not an official giveaway that was being managed by Walmart.

This was a scam. A check of the Facebook page’s ad library showed that it was being managed from both the U.S. and Ukraine with a number of ads:

These were several of the other ads we found being run in early May 2022. (Source: Facebook)

We previously reported about a number of other scams that also involved Walmart and Facebook (and some that included the bit about the company’s 60th anniversary), including one that claimed KitchenAid mixers were going for $2. We also found traces of a Walmart scam, also on Facebook, that said Instant Pot products were being priced at $2.

The Scam Stoppers Facebook page posted about some of these 60th anniversary scams, saying that they were mentioning stores including Walmart, Argos, and others. Some of the screenshots in the page’s posts showed that another scam involved the claim of Walmart giving away televisions for $2, which was not true.

According to Scam Stoppers, these scams might all be part of a strategy to get users to sign up for a subscription service without realizing it. Some users also reported immediately receiving telemarketing calls right after filling in their information.

In sum, no, Walmart is not giving away $750 gift cards for its 60th anniversary through a sketchy Facebook page. We recommend avoiding giveaways on Facebook unless the page that’s managing it has a blue and white verified badge.

Note: Aside from these Facebook scams, one thing that might surprise some of our readers is that, as of early 2022, Walmart was legitimately giving away $80,000 in gift cards every three months. As part of one of our previous fact checks, we looked into the very real email surveys that Walmart sent to its customers after they made a purchase. “Win one of five $1,000 Walmart Gift Cards or one of 750 $100 Walmart Gift Cards,” the giveaway said. All of this was genuine. All indications on Walmart.com showed that this was something the company did every quarter.