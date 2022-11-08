Misinformation About the 2022 Midterms Is Running Rampant. Here's a Collection of Rumors.

Advertisment:

The 2022 U.S. midterm elections are here. And with the opening of polls on the morning of Nov. 8 came a flood of online rumors with varying degrees of truth about voting equipment, the timing of results — and more.

Our fact-checkers are combing the internet for election-related misinformation and debunking suspicious claims in real time. This page is a growing collection of that work, and we'll update it as we publish more articles.