Misinformation About the 2022 Midterms Is Running Rampant. Here's a Collection of Rumors.

Our fact-checkers are combing the internet for election-related misinformation and debunking suspicious claims in real time.

Jessica Lee

Published November 8, 2022

Elections inspire a deluge of online content with varying levels of authenticity or fact — be it memes, videos, photographs, or sensational tabloid headlines. (Getty Images)
The 2022 U.S. midterm elections are here. And with the opening of polls on the morning of Nov. 8 came a flood of online rumors with varying degrees of truth about voting equipment, the timing of results — and more.

Our fact-checkers are combing the internet for election-related misinformation and debunking suspicious claims in real time. This page is a growing collection of that work, and we'll update it as we publish more articles.

With Snopes, you can learn the ins and outs of online fact-checking and, as a result, strengthen your media literacy skills. Misinformation is everyone's problem. The more we can all get involved, the better job we can do combating it. Have a question about how we do what we do? Let us know.

A false rumor claimed that the US could easily count every vote in every state on Election Night until a few years ago.

Is It True That Every Vote Used To Be Counted on Election Night?

November 8, 2022 No state releases complete and final results on election night, nor have they ever done so in mo ...
No, House Democrats Didn't Vote to Let 'Non-Citizens' Vote in U.S. Elections

November 8, 2022 It's a "straw man" logical fallacy.
A false tweet said that Sharpie pens were not allowed to be used to mark ballots in Illinois.

Sharpie Pens ARE Allowed on Illinois Ballots, Despite False Rumor

November 8, 2022 The Illinois State Board of Elections responded to the false claim on Twitter.
Did ABC News Reveal the States Democrats Would ‘Steal’ on Election Day After ‘Red Mirage’?

November 8, 2022 Early ballot counting does not reliably indicate final election results.
Maricopa County in Arizona was having issues with 20 percent of its vote tabulators and Twitter users claimed cheating was involved.

How to Track Your Maricopa County Vote Amid 'Minor' Tabulator Issue

November 8, 2022 The largest county in Arizona was trending on Twitter, but these facts should help to calm fears.
The final stretch of 2022 midterm campaigns will no doubt inspire a deluge of online content with varying levels of authenticity or fact — be it memes, videos, photographs, or sensational tabloid headlines.

3 Types of False Election Rumors to Look Out For

October 19, 2022 As Election Day nears, these types of rumors may fill your social media feeds. But, with a littl ...
Former US President Donald Trump posted that voters in Detroit were experiencing a REALLY BAD absentee ballot situation.

Detroit Officials Say Absentee Ballot Issue Was Harmless Data Error

November 8, 2022 We contacted Detroit officials to ask about the rumor after it was amplified by former U.S. Pres ...
Two images in a collage. First is of a DOJ press release, second is of a tweet.

DOJ Election Monitoring Is Neither New nor Nefarious

November 8, 2022 A routine press release from the Department of Justice is being used to sow paranoia about inter ...
default
