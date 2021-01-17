We’ve reported on Taco Bell rumors for well over two decades. We’ve covered hoaxes about the dog featured in its TV commercials, purported affiliations with former Alabama Justice Roy Moore, TikTok videos about refried beans, and stories about $2 bills. We’ve also published fact checks on rumors about “Grade D but edible” meat, the restaurant’s Mexican Pizza, its Cinnamon Twists dessert, and other subjects.

Grab a Soft Taco and some Nacho Fries, sit back, and check out what we believe to be the top 10 Taco Bell fact checks of all time.

10. Did Taco Bell Just Announce ‘Major’ and ‘Unreal’ COVID Changes?

Perhaps the only thing unreal about this Taco Bell story is its headline.

9. Oregon Man Snowed in with Taco Sauce Grateful for Rescue

Over the years, many people have gotten stranded on Oregon’s snowbound rural roads — and the outcome isn’t always so good. This story was reported by The Associated Press.

8. Is Taco Bell Roy Moore’s Main Financial Backer?

A social media rumor calling for a boycott of Taco Bell inaccurately claims that either the chain or its owner is the main financial backer of the former Alabama chief justice who was accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

7. Is Taco Bell Going Out of Business?

The website Money Pop published a list of restaurant chains purportedly “turning off their burners and closing up shop” in 2020.

6. Did Taco Bell Remove Its Mexican Pizza Menu Item?

The fast food chain had previously announced it would be cutting 12 other items from the menu.

5. TikTok Video ‘Exposes’ How Taco Bell Makes Its Refried Beans?

Fast food is nothing if not quick to prepare.

4. Are Taco Bell’s Cinnamon Twists Made by Deep-Frying Rotini Pasta?

The online world seems a bit confused about the existence of various types of dough.

3. Does Taco Bell Serve ‘Grade D But Edible’ Meat?

A rumor held that prisons, school cafeterias, Taco Bell, and other fast food restaurants serve “Grade D but edible” meat.

2. Did Taco Bell End Famous Ad Campaign after the Dog Died?

“Yo quiero Taco Bell” was the famous line from the dog in Taco Bell commercials, whose real name was Gidget.

1. Did a Taco Bell Employee Refuse a $2 Bill?

The tale of a Taco Bell employee who refused to accept a less common form of currency because he thought it wasn’t real.