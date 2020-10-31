Did Taco Bell Remove Its Mexican Pizza Menu Item?

On July 17, 2020, Taco Bell announced that it would be “clearing space” on the company’s menu “to create a more efficient Taco Bell experience.” At the time, the company removed 12 items from the menu:

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

7-Layer Burrito (can still be created in app ordering)

Nachos Supreme

Beefy Fritos Burrito®

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)

Chips & Dips

Mini Skillet Bowl

Quesarito (still available for app ordering)

On Sept. 3, 2020, the company additionally announced it would also be phasing out the Mexican Pizza, Pico de Gallo, and Shredded Chicken around Nov. 5:

We know some fans may be sad to see this one go, we are too. One silver lining of saying goodbye to the Mexican Pizza that might help you rest easy is that removing it from our menus helps us work towards our commitment to leave a lighter footprint on our planet. Currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.

Taco Bell diners reacted with sadness to the news of the Mexican Pizza’s demise as the Nov. 5 date approached:

@tacobell please tell me why you are sold out of the Mexican Pizza at All locations? — Jeff Petrucci (@Jeffpetrucci) October 30, 2020

@tacobell why are you taking away the Mexican pizza??? 😭😭 #bringbackthemexicanpizza — Rach (@4EverHis) October 30, 2020

@tacobell Is the Mexican Pizza gone? Please say it ain’t so 😩 #savethemexicanpizza — Kerry Kirby (@KerryDKirby) October 30, 2020

Is taco bell still selling the mexican pizza? — 丂从口口乃 (@SmoobyDoobyDoo) October 30, 2020

The @tacobell Mexican Pizza is already gone?!? pic.twitter.com/sP9eP7tAgr — 📡 Tʜᴇ Rᴇᴛʀᴏ Nᴇᴛᴡᴏʀᴋ 📡 (@TRNsocial) October 25, 2020

Taco Bell also said of Shredded Chicken items that: “Shredded chicken will no longer be a protein option on our menus, which means we will be saying goodbye to the Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt on November 5.”

The Mexican Pizza debuted in a 1980s television advertisement:



The company did have good news for any Taco Bell fans who were worried more items may soon vanish from the menu: “We want to reassure our fans that this is the final phase of our 2020 menu revamp.”