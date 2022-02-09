Is Lowe’s Giving Out $100 Gift Cards by Email?
This was not the first time an email scam aimed at U.S. residents led us to a Russian website.
In early 2022, we reviewed scam emails that displayed the name and logo of the home improvement retail chain Lowe’s and promised a $100 gift card to every person who took a survey.
One subject line read: “You have been randomly selected!” Another said: “Your email has been selected!” Both emails showed a white $100 gift card with a Lowe’s logo:
The body of the email read as follows:
CONGRATULATIONS!
You Can Get $100 Lowe’s Gift Card
Your Opinion is Important!
Take a Short Survey to Claim Your $100 Lowe’s Reward-
click below to get started
CLICK HERE
10620 NW 123 Street Road Unut 102, Medley, Florida, 33178
This was all a scam. The link in the email led to the Russian website souldatabase.ru. The mailing address listed at the bottom of the email appeared to have no association to Lowe’s. We saw the same Russian website and mailing address in a similar scam that we covered about UPS. It’s unclear how the address might be related to the email scam.
We previously reported on another email scam involving Lowe’s that was somewhat similar to this one.
