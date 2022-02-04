UPS Email Scam Promises ‘Exclusive Reward’

An email with a UPS logo and picture promise an exclusive reward for taking a 30-second survey.

In February 2022, we reviewed a survey scam email that was created to look like an official message from the United Parcel Service, better known as UPS. The email with a UPS logo and picture looked to be a “confirmation receipt” that promised an “exclusive reward” for taking a “30-second marketing survey.”

However, again, this was a scam, and was not official correspondence from the company:

The scam email read as follows:

Confirmation Receipt From: UPS <Support.B7SYN.B7VJB@odsafine.com> UPS Dear UPS Customer, You have been selected to get an exclusive reward! To qualify, simply complete our 30-second marketing survey about your shopping experiences. Click here to start! 10620 NW 123 Street Road Unit 102, Medley, Florida, 33178

The link in the email with the UPS picture and logo redirected to souldatabase.ru, which was a website hosted on a Russian domain:

The page (above) that resulted from the email that promised the “exclusive reward” from UPS read as follows:

Dear UPS User, Congratulations! Complete the short survey about UPS to select your exclusive offer of up to $100.00 cash value. This special is available until February 4, 2022

After completing a 16-question survey, we were led to additional offers, meaning that the scam involved a seemingly endless road of surveys and false promises:

In sum, such emails promising an “exclusive reward” from UPS were nothing more than scams that led to websites on .ru Russian domains. We recommend that readers avoid clicking any links in these kinds of emails as they could lead to phishing attempts and other dangerous outcomes.

We previously reported on a similar scam that had emails that were created to appear as if they came from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).