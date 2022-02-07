Lowe’s Email Scam Promises ‘Exclusive Reward’

An email with a Lowe's logo promises an exclusive reward for taking a 30-second survey.

In February 2022, we reviewed a scam email that used the name of Lowe’s home improvement company that promised an “exclusive reward” for taking a 30-second “satisfaction survey.” It looked much like another email we looked at that used UPS as the company.

The message appeared like this:

The email came from account.jnZnvVrqgG@hqflvrinqo.co.uk, which clearly was not a legitimate Lowe’s email address. It read as follows:

Email address confirmation 4816 CustomerSurvey-Lowe’s account.jnZnvVrqgG@hqflvrinqo.co.uk Free Exclusive Reward for Completing 30 Second Survey! Lowe’s Satisfaction Survey Congratulations! You have been selected to get an exclusive reward! To qualify for this special offer, simply complete our 30-second marketing survey about your shopping experiences. Click OK to start. 6130 W Flamingo Rd.

Las Vegas, NV 89103

This was not a genuine email from Lowe’s. Real correspondence from Lowe’s comes from email addresses ending in “@lowes.com,” not “@hqflvrinqo.co.uk.” Also, Lowe’s would not use a stock photograph of two people walking through a shopping mall holding generic shopping bags.

The email appeared to be nothing more than foreign scammers trying to get people to waste their time on lengthy surveys that falsely promised big rewards. Such fake offers also perhaps led to phishing attempts or had other dangerous end results.

If any readers received an email with a Lowe’s logo that promised an “exclusive reward” for taking a 30-second “satisfaction survey,” we recommend deleting it.