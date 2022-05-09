Is ‘Price Is Right’ Ending After Drew Carey Endorsed Keto?

Claim “The Price Is Right” is ending after host Drew Carey endorsed keto diet pills on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Fact Check

“The Price Is Right” is not ending, nor did its host, Drew Carey, endorse keto diet pills, despite what some readers might have seen online in a fake article that was designed to mimic the Us Weekly website.

Misleading Facebook Ad

On May 9, 2022, we looked at a paid advertisement from the Blossom Words Facebook page that showed a picture of Carey with a sad expression on his face. The ad read, “What you didn’t know about the ‘Price Is Right‘ host. Will the show stay on air?” It appeared to hint that the long-running game show would be ending. However, this was nothing but misleading clickbait to try to sell a keto diet pill product named Lifestyle Keto.

Source: Facebook

The ad appeared to vaguely hint that something was revealed about Carey that he was sad about. We previously saw this same clickbait tactic used with “Jeopardy” host Mayim Bialik. In that instance, an ad falsely claimed that there were “allegations” against Bialik. The ad led to a fake CBD gummies endorsement page that mentioned nothing of any “allegations” against the TV star, because there were none.

Fake Us Weekly Article

After clicking the ad with Carey’s sad facial expression, we were led to a scammy website (entertainmentnewsnow.net) that published a fake Us Weekly article. It appeared that scammers had copied the design from the official Us Weekly website and recreated it to push their scam, all seemingly without the authorization of the magazine’s parent company, A360 Media, LLC.

The article included a fake interview between Carey and Ellen DeGeneres in which he purportedly endorsed a product named Lifestyle Keto. The interview supposedly happened on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” At one point during the fake interview, DeGeneres supposedly asked, “Lifestyle Keto? You mean Lifestyle Ketosis? I think I saw something on Dr. Oz about it.” We found no record of this interview or any mention of Lifestyle Keto on Dr. Mehmet Oz‘s show, because it was completely made up by the person or people who designed the website.

The fake interview in the fake Us Weekly article had the following headline: “After Drew Carey’s Shocking Health News- Millions Of Americans Are Melting Body Fat & Getting Ripped Thanks To His Intermittent Keto Routine!” It began like this:

The Price Is Right‘s Drew Carey has recently opened up about his recent body transformation after having battled with weight problems for most of his life. Drew was recently announced as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People, and is a loving father. Carey said that for his entire comedy career, he had tried everything. He tried a lot of classes, he tried his own healthy recipes, but nothing worked like Lifestyle Keto did. Like millions of parents across North America, the TV star seems to swear by Keto Prime, but he has said it was hard to find something that worked and he trusted – it took him years to find this keto solution. In 2022, Drew Carey told US Weekly Magazine that he had tried almost every fitness style, class, and supplement out there, but was yet to figure out what works for him. “I tried spinning, I tried running, I tried Pilates. I realized I don’t like running … I refuse to do it,” Drew Carey told the publication. Eventually, he said he fell in love with Lifestyle Keto.

This whole article was both misleading and false. Again, we found no record that Carey had ever endorsed Lifestyle Keto or any other keto diet pills. To cover all of the bases for any future claims, we also found no evidence that he endorsed any CBD gummies or oil products.

Us Weekly’s Website Design

We previously saw Us Weekly’s website design being used in other keto diet pill scams, all seemingly without the publisher’s authorization.

In 2018, we debunked a claim to the effect that singer Kelly Clarkson had been fired from the reality TV series “The Voice” and that she later endorsed keto diet pills.

In 2021, another fake article that mimicked the Us Weekly website design claimed that the cast of the “Shark Tank” reality TV series had endorsed a product named Keto Burn. All of this was false.

Carey’s Real Weight Loss Story

In 2010, People.com published an article about the real way that Carey said he lost 80 pounds. Keto diet pills didn’t appear in the story:

So how’d he do it? “No carbs,” Carey says. “I have cheated a couple times, but basically no carbs, not even a cracker. No bread at all. No pizza, nothing. No corn, no beans, no starches of any kind. Egg whites in the morning or like, Greek yogurt, cut some fruit.” He snacks on fruit, and for dinner he ll have grilled chicken and steamed vegetables and water. “I don’t drink anything but water,” he says. “No coffee, no tea, no soda.”

In sum, no, “The Price Is Right” is not ending or going off the air, nor did Carey ever endorse Lifestyle Keto or any other keto diet pill products. All of this was false.