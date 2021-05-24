Does Adam Sandler Produce ‘The Price Is Right’?

This is not the same Adam Sandler who has starred in movies such as "Happy Gilmore," "Billy Madison," and "Uncut Gems."

In May 2021, fans of the “The Price is Right” noticed an unusual name during the show’s credits. Adam Sandler, it seemed, was the director and producer of the long-running game show:

While Adam Sandler is truly a director and producer for “The Price Is Right,” this is not the same Adam Sandler who was a “Saturday Night Live” cast member and star of movies such as “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore,” and “Uncut Gems.”

The Sandler affiliated with “The Price is Right” has been working on the popular show in various capacities since 1995. He was an editorial consultant and a stage manager before he started directing episodes circa 2013. Sandler is now a producer of the show. Here’s a clip from “The Price is Right” that features the show’s director:

A comparison of Sandler (left) and Sandler (right) can be seen at the top of this article.

In addition to having the same name, some people may have been confused by the name “Adam Sandler” appearing at the end of “The Price is Right,” as movie star Sandler has a connection with former “Price is Right” host Bob Barker. In the movie “Happy Gilmore,” Sandler and Barker butt heads (and fists) after they are paired together on the golf course.