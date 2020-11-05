Live Updates: Snopes Post-Election Day Coverage, 11/05/2020

As counting continues on Nov. 5 and uncertainty reigns, misinformation runs wild. We're fact-checking live.

This story is developing
  • Published 5 November 2020
Image via SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Read our live post-election fact-checking. Review our coverage from Election Day itself. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. Check your state’s vote-by-mail rules and regulations. Send us tips when you see misinformation online. And just keep fact-checking.

Jump to see each claim:

International Election Observer: No Evidence for Trump’s Claims of Fraud | 80 Trump Ballots Burned? | Trump Supporters: ‘Count That Vote!’, ‘Stop the Count!’ | Biden Abolishing Second Amendment? | Detroit Voter Fraud? | Background | Claims from Nov. 4 | Claims from Election Day

It’s been two days since the polls closed, and America waits while a handful of states finishing counting their votes. And in that void of uncertainty, misinformation flourishes.

As the internet’s premiere fact-checking site, We’ve been gauging the truth behind the candidates’ claims since the beginning of the race (see a collection of fact checks involving Trump here and Biden here), as well as rumors about the voting process and what Americans can expect in this historic election. And on Election Day itself, we checked misinformation as it was happening.

Now, we’ve got new fact checks to combat misinformation about the election’s results. We introduced “rumor alerts” to warn readers where they should tread lightly. We’ll use those posts to send up a flare about rumors/misinformation for which we may not have enough information for a complete fact check with a truth rating, but that we want to warn audiences about anyway.

The election process extends days, if not weeks, after Americans cast votes on election night. Even during typical cycles when a pandemic isn’t limiting in-person polling and likely to cause a surge in mail-in voting — a method of ballot-casting that can take officials longer to tally — states are unable to count all ballots and legally certify results in one night.

Nonetheless, news reporters often “call” races on election night based on votes counted shortly after polls close. Those media reports are projections, not legally sanctioned results — and as of the morning of Nov. 5, the results in several states remain unclear.

Make sense of what you’re hearing and seeing after the polls close with Snopes’ live fact checking below.

Refresh this page for updates.

International Election Observer: No Evidence for Trump’s Claims of Fraud

12:09pm ET/9:09am PT


Back to top

80 Trump Ballots Burned?

11:52am ET/8:52am PT


Back to top

Trump Supporters: ‘Count That Vote!’, ‘Stop the Count!’

11:37am ET/8:37am PT


Back to top

Biden Abolishing Second Amendment?

11:26am ET/8:26am PT


Back to top

Detroit Voter Fraud?

9:07am ET/6:07am PT


Back to top

Background

8:30am ET/5:30am PT


Back to top

Snopes.com
Since 1994
Help Supercharge Snopes For 2020

We have big plans. We need your help.

Become a member!