Live Updates: Snopes Coverage of 2020 U.S. Election Day

If the campaign season is any indication, misinformation is likely to fill social media feeds Tuesday. Get the facts here.

This story is developing
  • Published 3 November 2020
U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Read our live Election Day fact-checking. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. Check your state’s vote-by-mail rules and regulations. Send us tips when you see misinformation online. And just keep fact-checking.

FBI Investigating Biden Bus Incident?FBI Investigating Biden Bus Incident? | A Guide to Voter Intimidation | ‘Super-Predators?’ | Doctors Get Paid for COVID-19 Diagnoses? | ‘America is Great Because She is Good?’ | Biden Bans Fracking? | Michigan’s ‘Man of the Year’ | Background and Previous Claims

Tuesday marks the end of campaigning and the beginning of all-encompassing vote-counting in the U.S. 2020 presidential election between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

As the internet’s premiere fact-checking site, we’ve been gauging the truth behind the candidates’ claims since the beginning of the race (see a collection of fact checks involving Trump here and Biden here), as well as rumors about the voting process and what Americans can expect on this historic day.

Now, we’re preparing new fact checks to combat misinformation about the election’s results. We will also be introducing a new post format we’re calling unrated “non-fact checks.” We’ll use those posts to send up a flare about rumors/misinformation for which we may not have enough information for a complete fact check with a truth rating, but that we want to warn audiences about anyway.

The election process extends days, if not weeks, after Americans cast votes on election night. Even during typical cycles when a pandemic isn’t limiting in-person polling and likely to cause a surge in mail-in voting — a method of ballot-casting that can take officials longer to tally — states are unable to count all ballots and legally certify results in one night.

Nonetheless, news reporters often “call” races on election night based on votes counted shortly after polls close. Those media reports are projections, not legally sanctioned results.

Snopes’ team of reporters and editors will monitor those reports closely since they could erroneously bolster beliefs that one candidate has won and delegitimize the official vote-counting process after election night. Already, the Trump campaign is trying to weaken Americans’ trust in the process by repeating unsubstantiated claims of criminal activity when, in reality, cases of voter fraud are minuscule in comparison to the number of ballots cast in U.S. elections.

Additionally, if election night results lean in Biden’s favor, new problems could arise. Trump has repeatedly declined to commit to accepting the results of the election if he loses, which could result in an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

Make sense of what you’re hearing and seeing on Tuesday with Snopes’ live fact checking below.

FBI Investigating Biden Bus Incident?

11:48am ET/8:48am PT


A Guide to Voter Intimidation

11:18am ET/8:18am PT


‘Super-Predators?’

10:42am ET/7:42am PT


Doctors Get Paid for COVID-19 Diagnoses?

10:15am ET/7:15am PT


‘America is Great Because She is Good?’

9:52am ET/6:52am PT


Biden Bans Fracking?

9:41am ET/6:41am PT


Michigan’s ‘Man of the Year’

9:14am ET/6:14am PT


Background and Previous Claims

8:58am ET/5:58am PT


