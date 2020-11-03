U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Read our live Election Day fact-checking. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. Check your state’s vote-by-mail rules and regulations. Send us tips when you see misinformation online. And just keep fact-checking.

Tuesday marks the end of campaigning and the beginning of all-encompassing vote-counting in the U.S. 2020 presidential election between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

As the internet’s premiere fact-checking site, we’ve been gauging the truth behind the candidates’ claims since the beginning of the race (see a collection of fact checks involving Trump here and Biden here), as well as rumors about the voting process and what Americans can expect on this historic day.

Now, we’re preparing new fact checks to combat misinformation about the election’s results. We will also be introducing a new post format we’re calling unrated “non-fact checks.” We’ll use those posts to send up a flare about rumors/misinformation for which we may not have enough information for a complete fact check with a truth rating, but that we want to warn audiences about anyway.

The election process extends days, if not weeks, after Americans cast votes on election night. Even during typical cycles when a pandemic isn’t limiting in-person polling and likely to cause a surge in mail-in voting — a method of ballot-casting that can take officials longer to tally — states are unable to count all ballots and legally certify results in one night.

Nonetheless, news reporters often “call” races on election night based on votes counted shortly after polls close. Those media reports are projections, not legally sanctioned results.

Snopes’ team of reporters and editors will monitor those reports closely since they could erroneously bolster beliefs that one candidate has won and delegitimize the official vote-counting process after election night. Already, the Trump campaign is trying to weaken Americans’ trust in the process by repeating unsubstantiated claims of criminal activity — when, in reality, cases of voter fraud are minuscule in comparison to the number of ballots cast in U.S. elections.

Additionally, if election night results lean in Biden’s favor, new problems could arise. Trump has repeatedly declined to commit to accepting the results of the election if he loses, which could result in an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

Make sense of what you’re hearing and seeing on Tuesday with Snopes’ live fact checking below.

FBI Investigating Biden Bus Incident?

11:48am ET/8:48am PT

✅ True. The president responded to the incident on Oct. 30 by tweeting a video and writing, “I LOVE TEXAS!” #ElectionDay https://t.co/lOD8iyLof9 — snopes.com (@snopes) November 3, 2020



A Guide to Voter Intimidation

11:18am ET/8:18am PT

Keep an eye out for nefarious schemes by partisan groups. Here's what to look for as you vote today. #ElectionDay https://t.co/La12IZ4gVn — snopes.com (@snopes) November 3, 2020



‘Super-Predators?’

10:42am ET/7:42am PT

❌ Mostly false. President Trump seems to have conflated a remark made by Joe Biden with one made by Hillary Clinton. #ElectionDay https://t.co/024clwINrG — snopes.com (@snopes) November 3, 2020



Doctors Get Paid for COVID-19 Diagnoses?

10:15am ET/7:15am PT

It appears that the numbers for this oft-repeated claim are based on generic industry estimates for admitting and treating patients with similar conditions. #ElectionDay https://t.co/eVD5IvuLi4 — snopes.com (@snopes) November 3, 2020



‘America is Great Because She is Good?’

9:52am ET/6:52am PT

This archival fact check is suddenly popping up in our @snopes analytics #ElectionDay https://t.co/03h4OhKeVi — Brandon Echter (@bechter) November 3, 2020



Biden Bans Fracking?

9:41am ET/6:41am PT



Michigan’s ‘Man of the Year’

9:14am ET/6:14am PT

❌ No, Donald Trump was not named Michigan’s "Man of the Year," as he often claims (and did last night). In reality, there is no proof that any such award exists. #ElectionDay https://t.co/163yjXvWeG — snopes.com (@snopes) November 3, 2020



Background and Previous Claims

8:58am ET/5:58am PT

While we get started, remember that many of the claims circulating today will probably be rumors we've already looked into. We've collected the most common claims we've seen this campaign here, organized by category. #ElectionDay https://t.co/3p1ny6eKWr — snopes.com (@snopes) November 3, 2020



