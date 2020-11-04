U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Read our live Election Day fact-checking. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. Check your state’s vote-by-mail rules and regulations. Send us tips when you see misinformation online. And just keep fact-checking.

Jump to see each claim:

Background and Previous Claims |

The voting is done — now all that’s left to do is count.

As the internet’s premiere fact-checking site, we’ve been gauging the truth behind the candidates’ claims since the beginning of the race (see a collection of fact checks involving Trump here and Biden here), as well as rumors about the voting process and what Americans can expect in this historic

Now, we’re preparing new fact checks to combat misinformation about the election’s results. We introduced “rumor alerts” to warn readers where they should tread lightly. We’ll use those posts to send up a flare about rumors/misinformation for which we may not have enough information for a complete fact check with a truth rating, but that we want to warn audiences about anyway.

The election process extends days, if not weeks, after Americans cast votes on election night. Even during typical cycles when a pandemic isn’t limiting in-person polling and likely to cause a surge in mail-in voting — a method of ballot-casting that can take officials longer to tally — states are unable to count all ballots and legally certify results in one night.

Nonetheless, news reporters often “call” races on election night based on votes counted shortly after polls close. Those media reports are projections, not legally sanctioned results.

Snopes’ team of reporters and editors will monitor those reports closely since they could erroneously bolster beliefs that one candidate has won and delegitimize the official vote-counting process after election night. Already, the Trump campaign is trying to weaken Americans’ trust in the process by repeating unsubstantiated claims of criminal activity — when, in reality, cases of voter fraud are minuscule in comparison to the number of ballots cast in U.S. elections.

Additionally, if election night results lean in Biden’s favor, new problems could arise. Trump has repeatedly declined to commit to accepting the results of the election if he loses, which could result in an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

Make sense of what you’re hearing and seeing after the election with Snopes’ live fact checking below.

Trump Falsely Claims Victory with Millions of Votes Uncounted

Refresh this page for updates.





Background and Previous Claims

8:58am ET/5:58am PT

While we get started, remember that many of the claims circulating today will probably be rumors we've already looked into. We've collected the most common claims we've seen this campaign here, organized by category. #ElectionDay https://t.co/3p1ny6eKWr — snopes.com (@snopes) November 3, 2020



Back to top