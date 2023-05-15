Did Trump Issue Mother's Day Message About 'Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists'?

Claim: On May 14, 2023, former U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: "On Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country." Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution

On May 14, 2023 — Mother's Day — former U.S. President Donald Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to address mothers, wives, and lovers of those whom he referred to as the "Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists."

"Happy Mother's Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country," Trump wrote. Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

(Image Via @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

The former president was facing multiple investigations nationwide. He has frequently labeled these investigations, as well as his criminal indictment on March 30 on charges related to alleged hush-money payments to a former porn actress before the 2016 election, as "witch hunts" conducted by the "Radical Left" or "Radical Left Democrats", terms he often uses to refer to members and leaders of the Democratic Party.

Snopes previously fact-checked another Mother's Day message attributed to Trump that falsely claimed he had stated the "liberal media" had prohibited Mother's Day for fathers. Fake statements attributed to Trump statement often go viral. For example, this supposed Trump's statement – about U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis – was also false.

However, since Trump's Mother's Day message of 2023 appeared on his official Truth Social account, we rate the claim "Correct Attribution."