Rudy Giuliani Sex Tape Sent to All Major News Outlets?

Claim: All major news outlets were sent a sex tape involving Rudy Giuliani, according to a March 2024 post. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On March 13, 2024, the X (formerly Twitter) page The Halfway Post claimed major news outlets were sent a sex tape involving former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by an unknown source (archived here).

The full caption for the post read:

BREAKING: An unknown source has reportedly sent a Rudy Giuliani sex tape to all the major news outlets.

The post had amassed more than 1.5 million views at the time of this writing.

The claim was repeated by numerous accounts, one of which had received more than 280,000 views as of this writing.

However, the X account that shared the rumor describes itself as a satire page that regularly posts "improved" facts:

Dada news. Halfway true comedy and satire by @DashMacIntyre. I don't report the facts, I improve them.

A search for news reports about a Giuliani sex tape produced no evidence of one existing.

Snopes previously addressed a rumor from The Halfway Post about a Florida judge ruling the Bible should be banned. Likewise, we have written several fact checks about the former mayor and Donald Trump lawyer.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.