Did Rudy Giuliani Call a Parade Attendee a ‘Brainwashed Asshole’?
The former mayor was marching in a pro-Israel parade in New York City.
- Published
Claim
Fact Check
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had an angry exchange at a pro-Israel parade he was marching in, in which he called another person a “brainwashed asshole” and a “jackass.”
The argument took place in New York City on May 22, 2022, as Giuliani was walking in the parade, carrying the Israeli flag. A video recording shows him hurling profanities at parade attendees who were watching behind police barricades.
Giuliani could be overheard as he walked over to the barricades on his right, where a line of people stood. He said to someone there, “I reduced crime, you jackass,” referring to his eight years as mayor beginning in 1994. He added, “You are a brainwashed asshole,” and “You’re probably as demented as Biden.” While some attendees appeared to cheer him on, others yelled back, “Shame on you!”
According to a Forward reporter, who shared the above video, Giuliani shouted at a man who seemingly defended Mayor Eric Adams’ conduct amid soaring gun violence.
The war of words took place as Giuliani walked in the Jewish Community Relations Council’s Celebrate Israel Parade behind the current New York City Mayor, Eric Adams.
This exchange occurred days after he testified to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Congress. He reportedly refused to comment on the Republican involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Giuliani also acted as former U.S. President Donald Trump’s attorney, and amplified unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in the elections.
In 2021, Giuliani’s law license was suspended in New York and Washington, D.C. A New York appeals court said there was “uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large.”
