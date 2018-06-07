CLAIM

The Cartoon Network announced that new episodes of 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' would premiere on 30 February 2019.

False

RATING

ORIGIN

It seems that for every genuine piece of news announcing the revival of a classic show (Roseanne, Full House, Will & Grace) there’s an erroneous rumor making a similar claim about an unplanned reboot, remake, or sequel. In June 2018, another revival hoax made its way around Facebook, this time claiming that Courage the Cowardly Dog was returning to Cartoon Network:

Probably the biggest giveaway that this is a hoax is that the date of the show’s purported premiere, 30 February 2019, simply doesn’t exist. The month of February will have 28 days in 2019. The month will have an extra day, making 29, in 2020 due to a leap year, but current calendar restraints will never allow the month to have a 30th day.

This rumor went viral after it was posted by the Facebook page “The Old Cartoon Network” on 2 June 2018. When some of their fans were fooled by the faux show poster, the Facebook page reminded viewers to double-check the date: