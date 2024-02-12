Ice Spice Wore Upside-Down 'Satanic' Cross at Super Bowl?

Claim: Rapper Ice Spice wore an upside-down "satanic" cross at the 2024 Super Bowl. Rating: About this rating Mixture Context The pendant, designed by New York jeweler Alex Moss, does appear to be in the shape of an inverted (upside-down) cross, but there is nothing inherently "demonic" or "satanic" about it. In the Catholic tradition, the inverted cross represents the martyrdom of St. Peter and is called the Cross of St. Peter.

American rapper Ice Spice was among celebrities who watched Super Bowl LVIII with Taylor Swift on Feb. 11, 2024. Because of that, Spice was prominently featured in many photos and videos from the event — including ones that generated conspiracy theories about her jewelry.

A number of social media posts raised alarms about Spice supposedly wearing an "upside-down cross" as a pendant, a gesture popularly asserted to represent a devotion to Satanism on the part of the wearer (famous women like Chelsea Clinton and Melinda Gates have faced the same accusation). All images supposedly serving as evidence of Spice's "satanic" cross had low resolution and were fuzzy, like this post on X (formerly Twitter):

(@EndWokeness / X)

We found higher-resolution images of Spice at the Super Bowl in which her pendant appears to be a Greek (equal-armed) cross, rather than an inverted one, although according to TMZ and other sources, the piece, designed by Alex Moss, was indeed an upside-down — though not "satanic" — cross.

( Getty Images)

( Getty Images)

The belief that an inverted (upside-down) cross represents satanism, or literal devil-worship, is more widespread than it is accurate. Such crosses are routinely portrayed in popular culture as every Satanist's must-have accessory. But, in Catholicism, the inverted cross is known as the Cross of St. Peter and represents that apostle's martyrdom.

In addition to the controversial (to some) cross Spice wore at the Super Bowl, imaginative TV viewers also claimed she flashed a "demonic" hand gesture (she actually used the harmless "devil's horns" sign) and wore clothing marked with the Balenciaga fashion house brand that conspiracy theorists have tried to associate with satanism without any real evidence.

Here are similar rumors stemming from celebrities' appearances Super Bowls: