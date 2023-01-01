Collections

Collection: The Most Popular Fact Checks of 2022

Here's a look back at 10 stories and story collections that got your attention.

Evan Pattison

Published Jan 1, 2023

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, revelers celebrate the new year as confetti flies over New York's Times Square. Year after year, people watching New York City's New Year's Eve celebration are told by city dignitaries and TV personalities that they are watching a million people gathered in Times Square. The AP asks experts whether it is actually possible to fit that many people into the viewing areas. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Image Via AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The year 2022 was pretty monumental at Snopes. We got new management, back-end improvements on our website that helped with page-load times, and a clean, new look. From a deeply consequential 2022 midterm election in the U.S., to Elon Musk's controversial acquisition of Twitter and the rumors that followed, Team Snopes was hard at work investigating rumors that mattered greatly to our readers. We have big plans for 2023, too, and we're excited to share them with all of you in the coming months.

To ring in the new year, we've gathered together a collection of stories that most captured your attention based on audience analytics, in descending order. Enjoy!

does newprofilepic app steal data?

Is 'New Profile Pic' App a Russian Malware Scam?

May 11, 2022 There's little evidence to suggest that this app is any more invasive in its collection of user ...
Read More
Airplane, Aircraft, Vehicle

Is This 'Ghost of Kyiv' Video Real?

Feb 25, 2022 The "Ghost of Kyiv" may be real, but this video is not.
Read More
The Poptopic blog claimed without evidence that Disney has allegedly offered Johnny Depp a USD $301 million contract deal for him to return as Jack Sparrow in another Pirates of the Caribbean film and a Disney Plus series.

Was Johnny Depp Offered '$301M Disney Deal' for 'Pirates' Return?

Jun 10, 2022 We looked into the origins of a rumor alleging that Depp was being offered a deal worth $301 mil ...
Read More
A video supposedly showed a snake standing up and raising its head and was possibly a king cobra or black mamba in Malaysia, India, Zimbabwe, or another country.

Does Video Show a 'Snake Standing Up,' Raising Its Head?

Aug 12, 2022 Social media commenters on Facebook and Reddit hypothesized that the snake in the video was eith ...
Read More
Ed McMahon never gave out big checks at ordinary people's doorsteps for Publishers Clearing House.

'Mandela Effect': Ed McMahon and Publishers Clearing House

May 20, 2022 Here are several reasons why so many Americans think they remember entertainer Ed McMahon workin ...
Read More
Facebook posts said there was very sad news and that Bruce Willis was dead, but it was a death hoax.

Bruce Willis Is Not Dead, Despite 'Very Sad News' Facebook Death Hoax

Nov 17, 2022 The same site that pushed the Willis death hoax was doing the same for actor Dwayne "The Rock" J ...
Read More
did amber heard snort cocaine during trial?

Does Video Show Amber Heard Sniffing Cocaine at Depp v. Heard Trial?

May 10, 2022 A video purports to show the actor's sneaking a bump mere feet away from the judge during her te ...
Read More
Amber Heard Johnny Depp defamation trial

Did Amber Heard Steal 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Lines During Depp Trial?

May 5, 2022 Social media users claimed Heard uttered lines borrowed verbatim from the film "The Talented Mr. ...
Read More
An online advertisement claimed to always keep a bread clip in your wallet when travelling or traveling alone.

Should Travelers Always Keep a Bread Clip in Their Wallet?

Apr 5, 2022 We looked at the origins of a strange tip after a reader sent in a question about it.
Read More
President Joe Biden

Did Biden Admin 'Fund Crack Pipes' To 'Advance Racial Equity'?

Feb 8, 2022 News reports in February 2022 grossly misrepresented the facts about a federal harm reduction pr ...
Read More

These Celebrities Have Been Targets of Online Death Hoaxes

Dec 7, 2022 The list includes Julia Roberts, Joe Jackson, Demi Lovato, and Denzel Washington — just to name ...
Read More

By Evan Pattison

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched
Texas Woman Claims She Was Drugged By Napkin Stuffed in Car Door Handle

Texas Woman Claims She Was Drugged by Napkin Stuffed in Car Door Handle
Meta did not announce plans that they will soon begin charging people this summer to use Facebook.

'Facebook Will Start Charging This Summer' Is an Old Hoax
Aerial shot of "Pearl City," Doha, Qatar

Qatar Points to 'Fake News' Amid Diplomatic Crisis