Collection: The Most Popular Fact Checks of 2022

The year 2022 was pretty monumental at Snopes. We got new management, back-end improvements on our website that helped with page-load times, and a clean, new look. From a deeply consequential 2022 midterm election in the U.S., to Elon Musk's controversial acquisition of Twitter and the rumors that followed, Team Snopes was hard at work investigating rumors that mattered greatly to our readers. We have big plans for 2023, too, and we're excited to share them with all of you in the coming months.

To ring in the new year, we've gathered together a collection of stories that most captured your attention based on audience analytics, in descending order. Enjoy!