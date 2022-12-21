Collections

Collection: Elon Musk's History and Background

Snopes readers have been peppering us with loads of questions about the new Twitter boss.

Evan Pattison

Published Dec 21, 2022

Since acquiring Twitter in October 2022, Tesla's Elon Musk and his actions as the social platform's new CEO have been the subject of myriad news stories, rumors, memes, and online discussions.

It's no surprise, then, that Snopes readers have asked us about everything from claims regarding Musk's immigration status to those "apartheid emerald mine" rumors.

Below is a collection of our key fact checks related to Musk's background, his acquisition of Twitter, and more.

Did Elon Musk Say He Would Step Down as Twitter CEO?

Dec 21, 2022 He added some key caveats to the announcement.
Yes, Elon Musk Was Photographed with Russian State TV Personality at 2022 World Cup

Dec 20, 2022 It didn't seem like he knew who she was, though.
Is This a Real Photo of Jared Kushner and Elon Musk at the FIFA World Cup?

Dec 19, 2022 The duo reportedly was spotted at the football final between Argentina and France.
A fake tweet attributed to Elon Musk reads, 'You know, in some parts of the world, journalists get murdered for crossing the wrong people. Banning the reporters I don't like from my own platform feels like a pretty innocuous alternative to me.'

No, Musk Didn't Tweet That Banning Reporters Is 'Pretty Innocuous'

Dec 18, 2022 A fake tweet compared "banning reporters I don't like" to journalists being murdered in other co ...
The location information of Elon Musk's private jet was allegedly used by a stalker who followed a car carrying Musk's son.

Elon Musk's Jet and 'Crazy Stalker' Allegations, Explained

Dec 16, 2022 Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted that a car carrying his son was allegedly followed by a "crazy s ...
A picture of Joy Behar said that Elon Musk issued a tender offer to buy The View outright for $17 and a coupon for a free appetizer at Applebee's.

Did Elon Musk Offer to Buy ABC's 'The View'?

May 10, 2022 A meme about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the daytime talk show "The View," and an Applebee's coupon spr ...
Was Elon Musk Fired from PayPal?

Dec 15, 2022 “It’s not a good idea to leave the office when a lot of major things are underway,” he once said.
Did Elon Musk Say He Would End World Hunger?

Apr 26, 2022 Musk's decision to buy Twitter is unrelated to any philanthropic efforts.
Is the Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell Photo Real?

Apr 25, 2022 A frequently shared picture purportedly shows Tesla CEO Elon Musk posing next to convicted sex t ...
A rumor says that Elon Musk received wealth or inheritance from an apartheid or slave emerald mine.

What We Know About Elon Musk and the Emerald Mine Rumor

Nov 17, 2022 A story about Musk's father once owning an emerald mine evolved into a larger rumor that had no ...
Is This Elon Musk 'Defend Billionaires' Billboard Real?

Jun 11, 2021 We found no sign of it.
Did Elon Musk Offer to Buy and Delete Facebook?

Nov 7, 2018 Might be the most expensive thing anyone ever bought for the purpose of destroying it.
Elon Musk Was an Undocumented Immigrant?

Feb 11, 2016 A meme on Facebook claimed that Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk came into the U.S. without documentat ...
