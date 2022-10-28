You Owe Yourself a Treat This Halloween — a Faster Snopes Website

We are delighted to share that we’re switching to a new content management system (CMS). Under new ownership in recent months, Snopes’ programmers built a new CMS for our writers/editors at breakneck speed.

In the coming days, not only should you find load speeds on pages infinitely faster but fewer ad interruptions, a sharper emphasis on our world-class writers with bylines, biographies, headshots and contact info, and a cleaner, streamlined look.



It’s possible we may have some hiccups along the way, so please let us know how we’re doing. You can use this contact form to report any issues.

And stay tuned for more better news soon (hint: a site re-design that will make navigating to articles a beautiful journey).

Forever spookily yours,



Team Snopes