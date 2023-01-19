'Ice Hack' Diet YouTube Ad for Alpilean Includes Big Lie

Advertisment:

A YouTube ad is promoting quite the lie about a purported "ice hack" diet and weight-loss product called Alpilean. The video for the ad was uploaded on Jan. 3, 2023, and has so far received at least 263,000 views.

We received an email from a reader on Jan. 18 with the link to an unlisted video. That reader indicated that they had seen the video as an ad and had followed our instructions from previous stories about the "ice hack" Alpilean product in order to copy and send in the link.

In the ad, words on the screen read, "'Ice Hack' Torches 13 lbs every week."

An unidentified man then narrates the following for the 53-second video:

Hey guys. My rich stepmom is losing 13 pounds per week using this new "ice hack." It's so unfair. My stepmom found out about it from a video and she lost 50 pounds in 27 days all thanks to this "ice hack." Her transformation was covered in a news article. Let me show you. So, this is her right here. She's 64 years old and lost 50 pounds in 27 days, and I know for a fact she still ate all of her favorite foods and never even saw her personal trainer. And it's not just her. Look at all of these people that transformed their lives with this "ice hack," easily melting away pounds from even the most stubborn areas. Guys, you need to read this article for yourself. It's absolutely incredible. So if you're curious, I actually linked the exact article down below, and it has the video where she got this "ice hack" from. So just tap the blue "learn more" button to see it, and make sure you watch it now, because rich people have been trying for months to get this taken down, and they don't want you to read this article.

In the ad, the man claimed that his stepmom was shown in the article in a before-and-after picture to display her weight loss "transformation," claiming that she had lost 50 pounds in 27 days with the "ice hack" diet and weight loss product Alpilean.

However, this was a lie.

The man pointed to a website that showed the name USA Health Today. In fact, the YouTube channel where the video appeared show the same name, which appeared to show that the two were connected.

The logo on the website included a blue circle that was created to resemble USA Today's logo. However, the credible publication USA Today had nothing to do with any of this.

The real USA Today logo versus the scam image.

Further, the before-and-after picture of the woman had already been posted more than five years ago, long before any traces of an "ice hack" diet and weight loss product named Alpilean existed online.

In recent weeks, we reported on the very same USA Health Today article and the misleading usage of the pictures of the woman, who in reality was named Michelle, not "Diane" as the scammy article claimed.

This woman's weight loss journey had nothing to do with Alpilean.

We also published the news that YouTube had removed another "ice hack" diet ad for Alpilean that had been seen more than 1.5 million times, citing its policy against "spam, deceptive practices, and scams."

We previously contacted Alpilean through its official website but did not receive any response to our inquiry.