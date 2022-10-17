Did Lauren Boebert Shoot and Kill Her Neighbor’s Dog?
Someone claiming to be the congresswoman's neighbor made the accusation on Facebook.
- Published
Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has been the subject of numerous rumors and accusations by her neighbors. In mid-August 2022, neighbors reportedly called 911 after Boebert’s husband allegedly threatened them and destroyed their mailbox. The latest accusation comes from someone who says they are a neighbor, claiming that, on Aug. 17, 2022, the Republican representative shot and killed her dog.
Facebook user Yaritza Mendoza claimed in an October 2022 post that her dog, Omega, wandered onto Boebert’s property and hurt the goats there, and that Boebert subsequently shot, killed, and dumped the pet far away.
The accusations went viral, in part, because of Boebert’s critics such as the liberal group American Muckrakers PAC, Inc. That group tweeted:
Boebert, in the meantime, rejected the accusations on Twitter, saying another neighbor was responsible for the shooting.
We reached out to her office, and staffers responded by sending us three screenshots of Facebook messages purportedly authored by another neighbor to Boebert, Tina Bergonzini. That Facebook user appeared to have commented on Mendoza’s post, claiming her boyfriend was the one who shot the dog — not Boebert. (The “OP” referenced below could refer to the “original post” or “original poster.”)
One of the screenshots showed a Facebook post supposedly authored by Bergonzini in October 2021 that detailed a story in which her father shot a Saint Bernard for killing goats in the neighborhood. This post, according to Boebert’s office, was posted “contemporaneously” with the Saint Bernard’s purported death, and indicated that the 2022 incident alleged by Mendoza was not the first time a dog was said to have been killed in the neighborhood for attacking other animals. That October 2021 post can be found here.
In Boebert’s tweets responding to the October 2022 rumor, she said she believes someone filed an incident report about the dog’s death, and that that documentation would prove her lack of involvement. We reached out to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office requesting that documentation and any other details about the purported incident. We will update this article when, or if, we get a response from the law-enforcement agency.
Boebert is known for her extreme right-leaning stances, from questioning vaccine effectiveness to completely opposing gun control. She also questioned the results of the 2020 elections, made racist remarks against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, and heckled President Joe Biden during his first State of the Union speech.
This is also not the first time the Boebert family has been caught up in controversy in their neighborhood. According to an Insider report, the family or neighbors have called the sheriff’s office at least four times since 2018 due to various complaints about each other. In one case, neighbors alleged Boebert’s husband destroyed their mailbox and was “threatening” them, and, in other instances, the Boeberts reported missing animals and a brush fire on their property.
