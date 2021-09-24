Yes, Lauren Boebert Called for Biden’s Impeachment With the Slogan ‘Imeach Biden’

In September 2021, an initial news release announcing U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's impeachment articles again President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris included the misspelled slogan "IMEACH BIDEN."

In September 2021, some internet users gleefully shared screenshots that appeared to suggest controversial first-term Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, or more likely her staff, had included an embarrassing typo in her initial announcement that she had prepared articles of impeachment against U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Sept. 24, for example, political reporter Jake Sherman tweeted about Boebert’s news release, writing: “Lauren Boebert has sent a release calling to impeach Biden, but she has messed up the logo here,” along with the large, capitalized, white-on-blue slogan “IMEACH BIDEN” (rather than “IMPEACH BIDEN”):

Such descriptions and reports were entirely accurate. On the afternoon of Sept. 24, Boebert issued a news release in which she announced she had prepared articles of impeachment against both Biden and Harris. That announcement contained exactly the misspelled logo shared on social media by Sherman and many others, and by later on that afternoon, #IMEACHBIDEN was a trending topic on Twitter.

An archived version of the original news release can be found here. It clearly shows the misspelled “IMEACH BIDEN” logo:

A second version of the announcement, with the spelling of the word “impeach” corrected, was quickly issued, and can be found here.

Boebert’s article of impeachment against Biden accuses him of having “wilfully abandoned his duties as Commander-in-Chief” and having “[given] aid and comfort to our enemies,” in connection with the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and the subsequent Taliban takeover of the country.

The article of impeachment against Harris accuses her of having “violated her oath of office to support and defend the Constitution” by supporting the Afghanistan withdrawal, as well as having “neglected her duties as Vice President by failing to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Biden from office…”

The measures face no hope of passing in the House of Representatives, where Democrats hold a 220-212 majority over Republicans.