Facebook Page with Russian Name Posted Altered Fox News Videos, Earning Tens of Millions of Views

A Facebook page with hints of connections to Russia, Bulgaria, and Vietnam, pushed hundreds of videos of primetime opinion shows from Fox News, One America News Network (OAN), and Newsmax. The majority of the videos were posted with altered thumbnails and lower-third headlines, pushing the misleading idea that the conservative personalities reported that U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were going to jail. Both are Democrats.

Some of the thumbnails featured U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Republican, perhaps because, as USA Today reported, he “rebuked” the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In the months before and after Election Day, a number of his Republican colleagues latched onto baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud, an apparent attempt to please constituents who had been influenced by lies on talk radio, cable news, and social media.

In our investigation, the main page was named Гибелна красота / Bella Calamidades. We also uncovered a second page named Thalia Fans Bulgaria and a group named We Love Breaking News America. The pages displayed the category “Gaming Video Creator,” even though the pages appeared to have nothing to do with video games.

In addition to altering the thumbnails and lower-third headlines to make it appear as if Biden and Pelosi were going to jail, many of the thumbnails falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump was coming back to be president in 2021. However, that is not possible. The next U.S. presidential election is not until 2024.

The clips posted to the pages featured full-length shows from the networks and received at least tens of millions of views over the course of several months, beginning in early 2021.

The two pages posted full-length episodes of “The Ingraham Angle,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity,” “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” “The Five,” “Greg Kelly Reports,” “OAN Morning News,” “Watters’ World,” “Stinchfield,” and “Life, Liberty and Levin.”

The website associated with the two pages and the group was trumpdailyreport.com. According to the website’s registration information, the domain was first created on May 26, 2021, purportedly from Da Nang, Vietnam. According to Da Nang Today, the city has recently been dealing with troubles involving COVID-19 misinformation on social media, even going as far as to fine citizens found to be pushing such misleading content. In 2019, we reported about an enormous pro-Trump network known as “The BL,” which had 55 million followers, spent $9.5 million in Facebook ads, and was largely managed from Vietnam. Our reporting, along with an investigation by Lead Stories reporter Sarah Thompson, led to perhaps one of the largest network removals in Facebook history. “The BL” is closely linked to The Epoch Times.

The two pages that pushed the altered pro-Trump videos appeared to have been created years earlier, back when they promoted the Spanish-language telenovela “Bella Calamidades“, which translates to “Beautiful But Unlucky.” Screenshots from the television show were uploaded to the pages in 2013.

No other photos were visible as being posted on the pages until eight years later when someone managing the content began uploading memes about Trump. It’s possible that the pages were secretly sold. However, it’s more likely that they were compromised by bad actors, who left the telenovela content on the page before beginning to pump out political memes.

It’s unclear if there were more pages and groups in the same network, or if their reach extended to other social media platforms. We also were unable to definitively nail down a country of origin. However, the pages clearly had foreign roots with the Russian page name, the mention of Bulgaria on the second page, and the Vietnamese domain name registration for the associated website.

On Aug. 26, within mere minutes of our team finding the Facebook group and beginning our investigation, it disappeared, despite the fact that it had been around for some time. The two pages also soon disappeared from Facebook. We had not contacted Facebook or shared information about the pages and the group with anyone else.

This story will be updated should any new information come to light.