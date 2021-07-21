Dolly Parton Recreated 1978 Playboy Magazine Cover Look

Beloved country singer Dolly Parton is famous for her iconic songs, like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.” She also gained recognition for her contribution to the development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Only on July 20, 2021, Parton made sure no one forgot she also once posed (clothed) for Playboy Magazine.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

In the video above, Parton said she dressed in the Playboy bunny get-up for her husband Carl Dean’s birthday, stating, “my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy.”

Parton said she had a new Playboy cover made mirroring the cover she posed for in 1978 in a similar outfit. “What do you think?” she asked.

People seemed to like it, reveling in the 75-year-old’s bombshell looks and joking that Carl might need medical attention after catching sight of her.