Zendaya Starring in Remake of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'?

Claim: Actor Zendaya is starring in a remake of the show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which will be released on Hulu in June 2024. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On March 21, 2024, a Facebook post from the page YODA BBY ABY claimed Hulu was launching a remake of the television show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in June 2024. The purported series was set to star Zendaya.



(Facebook/YODA BBY ABY)

The post — which had been shared more than 3,000 times and received almost 2,000 comments, as of this writing — included an image of Zendaya be surrounded by flames. The caption stated:

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER - ZENDAYA!!! This June, dive into the thrilling world of the supernatural with Joss Whedon's latest masterpiece, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," brought to you by 20th Century Studios, starring the electrifying Zendaya as Buffy. Brace yourself for an epic adventure as Buffy battles the forces of darkness, blending heart-pounding action with a touch of Whedon's signature wit. Don't miss Zendaya in a role that redefines heroism, where every punch and every laugh is a step towards saving the world - only on Hulu!

However, the above claim about a "Buffy" reboot was fabricated. Not only was there no evidence of the alleged series, the claim originated from a Facebook page that describes its output as satirical.

According to the page's introduction: "I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news." We thus rate this claim as "Labeled Satire."

Many online assumed the poster was advertising a real show, and some Facebook users commented that they would watch it.

If the so-called reboot was real, mainstream entertainment news outlets would have covered it, and there would be a promotional campaign by the show's producers. In reality, a Google reverse-image search for the poster yielded no authentic sources for the image. Also, Hulu's website did not list the purported show on its roster of upcoming series and movies. Zendaya's IMDb page also did not show any such upcoming production or show release.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer," a hit fantasy series, aired on television from 1997 until 2003. It followed the experiences of a young woman destined to slay evil creatures like vampires and demons, and her group of friends.

This was not our first fact check inspired by the satirical Facebook page. Previously, a post promoted a fake poster for a "Die Hard" reboot supposedly starring John Krasinski, and another incorrectly claimed a remake of "The Land Before Time" was coming in December 2024.

