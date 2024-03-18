'The Land Before Time' Remake Is Coming in 2024?

Claim: A remake of the animated movie "The Land Before Time" is being developed for release in December 2024. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On March 11, 2024, a Facebook post from the page YODA BBY ABY claimed a remake of the 1988 animated movie "The Land Before Time" was being released in December 2024.

(Screenshot via Facebook/YODA BBY ABY)

The post, which had more than 43,000 comments and had been shared more than 54,000 times, showed an animated brontosaurus that looked only slightly similar to Littlefoot, the main character in the original film. The image claimed that the movie would be released in December 2024.

The caption read:

LAND BEFORE TIME REMAKE!!! Join Little Foot and his beloved friends on an exhilarating journey back in time in this heartwarming remake of "The Land Before Time." Experience the magic of friendship, courage, and adventure as they navigate through breathtaking landscapes and encounter heartbreak and new challenges. Get ready to relive the nostalgia and create new memories with your family in theaters this December!

However, the above claim was fabricated and there is no evidence that such a movie is being made. If this were the case, there would have been mainstream news coverage and a promotional campaign about the movie. The original source of the claim is a satirical Facebook account. We thus, rate this claim as "Labeled Satire."

A Google reverse-image search also yielded no authentic sources for the image. The production companies behind the original film, Universal Pictures, Lucasfilm or Amblin's official websites do not indicate that a remake of the cartoon is forthcoming. Stu Krieger, one of the writers behind the original, did state on his TikTok account that he was not working on a new movie and was focused on writing books. He did, however, add, "I'm somebody who never says never."

Many online assumed the claim was real, with many Facebook users commenting that they would watch it.

However, the post originated from a Facebook page that is satirical in nature. YODA BBY ABY describes everything it posts as satirical. According to its Facebook introduction: "I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

This is not the first time we have fact-checked posts from this page. Previously, a post promoted a fake poster for a live action remake of the Disney cartoon "The Emperor's New Groove."

