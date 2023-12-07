Is This a Real Poster Advertising a 'Die Hard' Reboot Starring John Krasinski?

On Nov. 20, 2023, a Facebook post from the page YODA BBY ABY claimed that a new "Die Hard" movie was coming in 2024, complete with a new John McClane: John Krasinski. The post, which garnered over 40,000 likes and 16,000 comments, showed a movie poster with Krasinski wearing a white singlet, very reminiscent of Bruce Willis's look in the original film. "Nakatomi Plaza, December 24, 2024, Celebrate Christmas with McClane," the poster read:

Unfortunately for diehard "Die Hard" fans, the poster was not real and there is no evidence that a new "Die Hard" movie is coming. If the movie had been announced, an advertising campaign involving Krasinski and other stars in the movie would have begun, complete with a press release, reporting from reliable news outlets, and posts from actors and production companies on social media. A reverse image search on Google revealed lots of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) from fans sharing the poster, but nothing from any official sources. In other words, an advertising campaign had not happened.

The entertainment website The Direct also published an article investigating the claim, and discovered that the photo of Krasinski used in the poster came from a promotional shot from the film "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi." That article also concluded that the poster was not real.

But there is a very simple answer for why this poster is fake: The Facebook page YODA BBY ABY describes everything it posts as satirical, as it notes in its Facebook introduction:

I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news. ❤️

Because this disclaimer is listed on the sites Facebook page, but not on the post itself, Snopes rates this claim "Originated as Satire."

Krasinski might have been the exact right choice for the post to go viral though: both he and Willis started as TV actors primarily known for comedy ("Moonlighting" for Willis, "The Office" for Krasinski), but later showed that they could also be bona fide action stars ("Die Hard" for Willis, but also "Pulp Fiction" and "The Fifth Element," while Krasinski starred in "13 Hours" and Amazon Prime's "Jack Ryan").