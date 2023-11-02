Did Whoopi Goldberg Say She's Ready to Leave the US If Trump Is Reelected?

On Oct. 31, 2023, SpaceXMania.com published an article claiming that Whoopi Goldberg said she was ready to leave the U.S. if former U.S. President Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election. On the site's Facebook page, SpaceX Lovers, a post sharing the article generated comments from users, such as "I can't wait" and "Actions are louder than words."

The article began:

Breaking: Whoopi Says She’s Ready to Ditch America If Trump Is Reelected In what could only be described as a dramatic and politically charged declaration, Whoopi Goldberg, the celebrated co-host of “The View,” has recently ignited a firestorm of media attention and public discourse with her bold assertion. She has unequivocally stated that she would consider leaving the United States if former President Donald Trump were to be reelected. This statement, heavy with implications both personal and political, deserves a thorough exploration.

While Goldberg is known for her outspoken views on politics, this story was not a factual account of something she said. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature. The Facebook post made no mention of the story being satirical, though the article on SpaceXMania.com included a "satire" label. Additionally, the site hosts this disclaimer:

Please note that the article under the category “SATIRE” are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.

SpaceXMania frequently writes fictitious, satirical articles involving Goldberg, some of which Snopes has fact-checked in the past. For instance, in September 2023, we addressed a similar claim that the "The View" co-host was planning to leave America with soccer player Megan Rapinoe. Meanwhile, other satirical articles claimed she had been banned from Guy Fieri's restaurants and was suing Gordon Ramsay for supposedly throwing her out of his.

