Whoopi Goldberg Sues Gordon Ramsay for Throwing Her Out of His Restaurant?

On July 8, 2023, SpaceXMania published an article claiming that "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg sued restaurateur Gordon Ramsay for throwing her out of his restaurant:

Breaking: Whoopi Goldberg Sues Gordon Ramsay For Throwing Her Out Of The Restaurant In a bizarre twist worthy of reality television, Oscar-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg has cooked up a lawsuit against renowned chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay. Her beef with the fiery British chef? Being unceremoniously tossed out of one of his restaurants.

In October 2023, the story appeared on a Facebook page associated with SpaceXMania.com named SpaceX Lovers. We found comments under the post that indicated people believed the story was real, congratulating Ramsay for throwing Goldberg out of the establishment. "Great job Gordon," one person commented.

Other commenters weren't as sure, calling the article satire. They were right. As originally published, the SpaceXMania article featured a "Satire" label above its headline. SpaceXMania describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Please note that the article under the category "SATIRE" are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.

We've previously fact-checked other satirical reports about Goldberg, such as the claim that country singer Jason Aldean walked off the set of "The View" after speaking with Goldberg for 10 minutes.

