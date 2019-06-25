In March 2019, Bustatroll.org, a subsidiary of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” (LLOD) network of junk news sites, published an article claiming that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been forcibly removed from the White House for being too drunk to speak:

Sources inside the White House in a position to neither confirm nor deny most reports have confirmed the latest about Nancy Pelosi’s drunken excursion just minutes ago. Lawrence Darrel and his brother, Darryl, both senior aides to Lead Speech Writer Sandy Batt, say they saw Pelosi escorted out by Secret Service after showing up “so drunk she could hardly speak.”

This is not a genuine news report. BustaTroll.org is an entertainment website that does not publish factual stories. The site carries a “Satire” tag in its header, and an explanation that the content is satire on its About page, and files its stories in jokingly-named categories. In this case, the story was filed under “Hot Potato, Pelosi Satire with Chile Sauce and Liquid Cheese.”

The included photograph in the story doesn’t show Pelosi being removed from the White House for being too drunk. This image was actually taken on 14 February 2019 by Reuters photographer Pablo Martinez Monsivais and shows the Speaker during a funeral service for Rep. John Dingell at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington.

While this article was labeled as satire, some readers may have been fooled thanks in part to another piece of viral misinformation. In May 2019, a doctored video supposedly showing Pelosi drunkenly slurring her words was widely circulated on social media.

This isn’t the first time LLOD has published a bit of junk news claiming Pelosi had been inappropriately drunk; a January 2019 piece falsely claimed the Speaker had been removed from a children’s cancer benefit.