On 12 January 2019 an America’s Last Line of Defense website published an article reporting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked to leave a benefit for children with cancer for being drunk:

Nancy Pelosi Removed From Benefit for ‘Being So Drunk She Couldn’t Stand Up’ Nancy Pelosi went to a benefit for kids with cancer this afternoon, but she was so drunk she was asked to leave. After filling a beer mug with vodka and sprinkling some Crystal Light in there for color, Pelosi was so drunk she started making fun of the hats the kids had made earlier. Art Tubolls, the billionaire who organized the event, says he’s very upset that things went the way they did: “I asked Speaker Pelosi to come so the kids could see how leadership was handling the government shutdown. She showed up drunk and left in a vegetative state. It was embarrassing.”

This was report was false. It originated with America’s Last Line of Defense, a network of junk news sites that publishes political misinformation under the guide of proffering “satire”: