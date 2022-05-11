Does This NASA Photo Show a ‘Portal’ and ‘Wall’ on Mars?

Claim A photograph captured by NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover on May 7, 2022, showed a “portal and a wall nearby that looks artificial.”

Rating False About this rating Context While the image in question was an authentic photo captured by a camera aboard the NASA Curiosity rover on May 7, 2022, the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory told Snopes that, what some social media users interpreted to be a “portal and a wall,” was actually a rock crevice on the red planet.

A popular May 2022 post on Reddit that claimed NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover captured a photograph of an alleged “portal” and a “wall nearby that looks artificial” on the red planet was as incredulous as it seemed.

That was because while something depicted in the grainy, black-and-white version of the photograph taken by a camera aboard the rover could be interpreted to resemble the shape of a door, the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) told Snopes that it actually was a “very, very, very zoomed in shot of a tiny crevice in a rock.”

“The team’s scientists underlined just how small [the crevice] is: roughly 30 centimeters wide and 45 centimeters across (11 by 17 inches),” a JPL spokesperson said via email. “They said there are linear fractures throughout this outcrop, and this is a location where several linear fractures happen to intersect.”

The photograph was taken by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) outfitted aboard Curiosity, a system that uses fixed-focal length, multispectral imagers to capture “true color” images of the red planet and beyond. The “door” image was captured on May 7, 2022, which is also Sol 3466 — the 3,466th solar day on Mars, or a Mars-day.

NASA media relations team also referred us to a publicly available, digital mosaic of photos that the rover also captured. Neville Thompson, who is not affiliated with NASA, created the piece, which showed contents of the in-question image within the broader marscape.

Neville Thompson

The tiny “door” (crevice) can be seen roughly dead center, up a little, and a bit to the left.

“See it? You can zoom in with the +/- on the right side of the screen. It’s very small and looks like … a crevice in the rock,” the spokesperson wrote.

While we can’t say for certain whether Martians indeed used itty-bitty, little doors, NASA was sure that the “door” in this instance was just a small rock crevice. So, while the Reddit post displayed an authentic photo captured by NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover, the photo did not show either a portal or an artificial wall. As such, we rated this claim as “False.”

