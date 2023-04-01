Fact Check

Did Elon Musk Add a Pop Sound to Twitter's 'Like' Button?

A tweet with the claim attracted over 26,000 likes and over 821,000 views as of this writing.

Damakant Jayshi

Published Apr 1, 2023

(Nur Photo/GettyImages)
Image Via Nur Photo/GettyImages
Claim:
Elon Musk has added a pop sound to the like button on Twitter.
Rating:
Originated as Satire
Originated as Satire

About this rating

On March 29, 2023, an account tweeted "BREAKING NEWS: Elon Musk has added a pop sound to the like button" with a heart emoji. The account has a "parody" label.

The claim is false. The like button does not make any sound when we hit it.

Moreover, a scan of Musk's Twitter feed and the official Twitter Safety account showed no such addition to the like button on Twitter. Instead, the latest announcement from Musk is about the accounts that would appear on the "For You" section of one's Twitter feed. "Forgot to mention that accounts you follow directly will also be in For You, since you have explicitly asked for them," Musk tweeted on March 28, 2023.

The satirical tweet on March 29, 2023, came against the backdrop of the billionaire making several announcements and promises since buying Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion. That takeover gave rise to parodies and conspiracy theories. 

After buying Twitter, Musk announced many changes. While he has implemented some of those announced changes, like honoring the results of a poll on the platform by reinstating the Twitter account of Donald Trump, he has so far not followed through on acting on another poll result, this one on stepping down as CEO of Twitter

He also flip-flopped on on-again, off-again plans about asking people to pay for their verified blue check after imposters paid for verification in the name of companies. One such "verified" account also parodied Tesla, the electric car company owned by Musk, and started trolling the billionaire. The paid blue-check plan is back on again and facing resistance from celebrities and several news organizations.

People have constantly made fun of the Twitter CEO and posted fake tweets impersonating him with an attempt to satirize him or making announcements involving him, such as the claim he was going to buy the General Motors company – just like the aforementioned tweet about adding the pop sound to the like button on the social media platform.

