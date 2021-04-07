Was a Miami Stripper Arrested for Squirting Vaginal Fluids at Police?

On April 7, 2021, an image supposedly showing the mugshot of a Miami stripper who was arrested for squirting vaginal fluids at police officers went viral due to the woman’s resemblance to actress Amy Poehler.

While this person may resemble Poehler, neither woman is a Miami stripper who was arrested for a lewd act. This image originates with the satire website World News Daily Report.

WNDR is a well-known satire site with a penchant for lewd stories. They’ve published stories about a teenager having sex with a beehive, a crop duster dropping manure on their customers, and in December 2019, they published the story about a stripper in Miami who was arrested for squirting vaginal fluids at police officers. The website wrote:

A Florida lap dancer has been arrested in Miami after assaulting five police officers with her vagina and using it as a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. Britney Simmons, 24, was performing at the Camel Toe strip club when an altercation began between Simmons and several clients at the club.

This is not a genuine news story. The World News Daily Report carries a disclaimer labeling all of its content as fiction:

WNDR assumes however all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any persons, living, dead, or undead is purely a miracle.

The woman in this viral image is not Poehler. According to The Smoking Gun, this image shows a woman who was arrested in 2008 during a raid by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at St. James Place Cabaret in Houston, Texas. There were no reports of weaponized bodily fluids during this raid.