Is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband a ‘Familiar’ Celebrity?

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband is a familiar celebrity and appeared in an article on Definition.org.

In February 2021, the husband of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, was mentioned in an online advertisement. It read: “[Photos] Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Might Look Familiar.” The ad led to a lengthy, multi-page slideshow story with the headline: “Celebrity Marriages: The Shortest – and Longest – in Hollywood History.”

However, this was misleading. Greene’s husband is not a celebrity. Her husband, Perry Greene, was listed as the president of Taylor Commercial, Inc. The company was described as “a professional general contractor, headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.”

Further, the Greene family never ended up appearing on any page in the slideshow article. The ad was misleading clickbait “arbitrage.”

According to this U.S. House of Representatives page, she has been married to him for 23 years. They have three children.

Rep. Greene previously made headlines about her “incendiary words” and belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory. On Jan. 4, she wore a “Stop the [2020 Election] Steal” mask on the steps of the Capitol. A deadly riot inspired by the same movement occurred at the Capitol two days later.

On Feb. 4, 2021, The Associated Press (AP) reported that she had been removed from her committee assignments:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, has been stripped of her committee assignments by the House Democratic majority over racist remarks, her embrace of conspiracy theories, and her past endorsement of violence against leading Democratic officials. Greene, 46, is a newcomer to politics, and previously worked for her family’s construction business in Georgia. She was labeled a “future Republican Star” by former President Donald Trump, whose political style she emulates. The House Democrats took the unusual step on Thursday.

The story detailed several controversial takes by Greene. For example, she once suggested that the deadly 2017 shooting spree in Las Vegas had been staged. Greene could also be seen in a video hounding a student survivor of the Parkland school massacre.

When California was subjected to wildfires in 2018, she appeared to blame space lasers and referenced Jewish people. She also suggested that a plane didn’t hit the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, and liked a comment that claimed the U.S. government carried out the attacks. Other controversies were covered in the AP story as well.

The “might look familiar” text is a staple of misleading online advertisements. For example, we previously reported on an ad that falsely claimed actress Sandra Bullock’s young son “might look familiar.” It also appeared to falsely claim that actor Keanu Reeves was her son.

In sum, an online advertisement appeared to claim that Greene’s husband was a “familiar” celebrity. However, the resulting article never ended up mentioning the Greene family at all. Her husband, Perry Greene, works at a construction company in Georgia.