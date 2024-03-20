Is Zac Efron Starring In 'Knight Rider' Reboot on Amazon Prime?

Claim: A poster shared in March 2024 authentically depicted an upcoming reboot of the 1980s TV series "Knight Rider" starring Zac Efron on Amazon Prime. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

In March 2024, a movie poster supposedly showing Zac Efron as the star of an upcoming Amazon Prime series — a reboot of the 1980s TV series "Knight Rider" — with copy-and-pasted text circulated widely on Facebook:

NEW KNIGHT RIDER SERIES!!! This June from Amazon Prime Video, Join Zac Efron as Michael Knight in the electrifying new series, 'Knight Rider,' where advanced technology meets relentless action in the neon-lit streets of 2030 Southern California. Together with KITT, a cutting-edge AI-equipped supercar, they fight to uphold justice against a backdrop of futuristic challenges and adversaries. Experience the ultimate adrenaline rush as this iconic duo takes on high-stakes missions, blending classic heroism with a sleek, modern twist.

This claim had no basis in reality. It originated from a Facebook account that creates parody movie posters and news releases, and explicitly describes its work as satirical:

I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.

"Knight Rider" — which starred David Hasselhof as a crime-fighting man of mystery whose exploits were aided by a self-aware, AI-powered Pontiac Firebird Trans Am named KITT — ran on NBC from 1982 to 1986. As of this writing, while there has not been serious talk of a streaming-series reboot, there have been well-sourced claims of a future "Knight Rider" film. As reported by Variety in August 2020:

A movie version of David Hasselhoff's "Knight Rider" television series is coming to the big screen with "Aquaman" director James Wan producing. [...] Wan will produce through his Atomic Monster production company with Michael Clear.

On multiple occasions, Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman — who publishes a Patreon blog and is often cited in industry media publications — has reportedly claimed John Cena was being courted to star in the alleged reboot. There has been no independent corroboration of that claim.

A feature image for a December 2023 article by Essentially Sports about Richtman's claim coincidentally depicted Cena alongside Zac Efron. It was unknown why that was the case; nobody beyond the above-mentioned Facebook satire page claimed Efron would be part of a "Knight Rider" project.

We've previously addressed other satirical posters shared by the same Facebook account, including ones for an alleged sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" film starring Johnny Depp, a purported "Little Nicky" sequel on Netflix and a fictional "Dune III" with a February 2026 release date.