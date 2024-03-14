Is Adam Sandler's 'Little Nicky' Returning in May for Netflix Sequel?

On March 11, 2024, the Facebook page YODA BBY ABY claimed Adam Sandler would reprise his titular role as the devil's son in a second installment of "Little Nicky" in May 2024 (archived here). The page posted a poster asserting the movie would be titled "Little Nicky: Hell Takes a Vacation" and released on Netflix.

Snopes readers also reached out to ask whether the movie was legitimate.

The full caption for the Facebook post read:

LITTLE NICKY 2!!!! Get ready to laugh till you're burning with "Little Nicky Hell Takes a Vacation," coming to Netflix in May 2024. Adam Sandler reprises his role as the mischievous Little Nicky, now the Official Devil, who embarks on his first earthly vacation as Beelzebub, wreaking hilarious havoc in 2024 New York City. With a devilishly delightful blend of comedy and chaos, this sequel stays true to the original film while bringing a fresh twist to the underworld's favorite troublemaker. Coming to Netflix in May of 2024.

The post had amassed more than 46,000 shares and 61,000 reactions at the time of this writing.

However, the film was not in the pipeline. The Facebook page that shared the rumor has uploaded dozens of fake movie posters and describes its output as being satirical in nature, as follows:

I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.

The movie poster used in the Facebook post was an edited version of one used for the original film. It included an updated version of the New York City skyline and Sandler holding a different item and wearing different clothes. However, most other details were the same, such as the dog, Sandler's face and the park bench.

Snopes found no evidence of the film's release through an online search or the upcoming releases on Netflix's official account. Other outlets also have debunked the claim.

