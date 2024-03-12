Is 'Dune III' Already in the Works for February 2026?

On March 10, 2024, Facebook account YODA BBY ABY posted a claim (archived here) positing that a sequel to the first two "Dune" films would be released in February 2026. The new movie would star Timothée Chalamet as well as Jason Momoa as "The Ghola Duncan Idaho." The full caption for the Facebook post read:

DUNE PART THREE!!! Experience the visionary storytelling of Denis Villeneuve in 'Dune Part Three', starring Timothée Chalamet, as it delves into the epic saga inspired by Frank Herbert's 'Dune Messiah'. Follow the journey of Emperor Paul Atreides as he navigates the repercussions of his decisions in a universe on the brink of turmoil. Witness the thrilling return of Jason Momoa as The Ghola Duncan Idaho, captivating audiences in theaters in February 2026. Prepare to be immersed in a riveting narrative of power, prophecy, and the destiny of humanity in this eagerly awaited cinematic masterpiece.

The post gained more than 2,600 reactions and 200 comments, at the time of this writing. Although response to the post was flooded with users tagging their Facebook friends, the majority of comments were speculative. "The screenplay isn't even written yet, but you have a release date already?" one user wrote.

These users were right to be suspicious; this was a false claim and no such movie was set to release. If it were, there would have been a marketing campaign by Warner Bros. and announcements would have appeared on the company's official social media pages.

The Facebook account that originally shared the fake poster has made dozens of similarly fake movie posters. The account appears to be connected with another site called screenslant.com. The page's bio has a disclaimer as follows:

I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news. ❤️

We've previously debunked other such rumors related to the account, such as this one claiming that a new Studio Ghibli movie was set for release, and another claiming that a "Coco" sequel would be released in October 2024.

