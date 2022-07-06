Did Trump Criticize ‘Lyin’ Joe Rogan’ and Say He Turned Down Show Invites?

Claim On July 5, 2022, former U.S. President Donald Trump released an official statement critical of podcast host “Lyin’ Joe Rogan.”

In July 2022, podcast host Joe Rogan said that he was not a supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump and that he has rejected several requests to have the former president on his show, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Shortly after those remarks, an image started circulating on social media that supposedly showed Trump’s response to Rogan.

This was not a genuine statement from Trump. This fabricated statement was created by a comedian for satirical purposes.

The parody statement reads: “Hearing that Lyin’ Joe Rogan doesn’t want me on his podcast. He said he was asked more than once to have me on. LIES! He asked ME many times but I said no. He would be lucky to have America’s greatest President as a guest! It would be record-setting and a smart business move for Spotify. Lyin’ Joe would rather have second rate President like Gutless Ron DeSantis on his LOW RATED show.”

Fake Trump statements were prevalent on social media at the time of this writing. Trump was not active on major social media platforms following the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, (Facebook, Twitter, and others feared that Trump could use the sites to incite violence, so they removed his account access) and, as a result, many Trump supporters lost direct access to his messages. While Trump continued emailing genuine statements directly to the media, users of mainstream social media platforms could only access those messages when, or if, a third party posted them.

This created an opportunity for charlatans and comedians to fabricate official-looking statements and post them to social media. The above-displayed statement, for example, was seemingly created by comedian Gabe Sanchez.

We receive authentic, emailed statements from Trump, and none of them has referenced Rogan’s July 2022 comments about not being “a Trump supporter,” as of this writing. We also searched Trump’s Truth Social account for possible mentions of Rogan recently and found none.

Rogan made the comments during a July 5 appearance on Lex Fridman’s podcast. Rogan said during the interview, via Mediate:

‘The Trump era is also going to be one of the weirder times,’ Rogan said. ‘When people look back historically about the division in this country, he’s such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself. […] By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him,’ Rogan revealed. ‘I’m not interested in helping him.’