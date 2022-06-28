Did JK Rowling Tweet if ‘American Birds’ Kept ‘Legs Closed’ Maybe They Wouldn’t Need Abortions?

Claim J.K. Rowling, British author of the “Harry Potter” book series, tweeted, “If you American birds could keep your legs closed then maybe you wouldn’t need abortions in the first place?”

Fact Check

J.K. Rowling has been caught up in controversies before, but this fake tweet is not one of them. In June 2022, a purported screenshot of one of her tweets went viral, with many attributing it to the famed author of the “Harry Potter” series of books.

The alleged tweet came in response to the historic ruling on June 24, 2022, when the U.S. Supreme Court voted to strike down Roe v. Wade via Planned Parenthood v. Casey, reversing federal abortion protections that had been in place for nearly 50 years. She allegedly wrote, “ If you American birds could keep your legs closed then maybe you wouldn’t need abortions in the first place?”

why would she delete this banger pic.twitter.com/XzgUZ0aDrr — lex ❀ (@alexiscxcilia) June 26, 2022

However, her verified account never posted this tweet. We were unable to find evidence of this tweet on her timeline, and in archived versions of her Twitter profile.

Rowling did tweet about abortion access after the Supreme Court ruling in June and when reports of the ruling were leaked in May:

More proof, as though it were needed, that women's rights are under attack across the developed world. #RoeVsWade https://t.co/an1VXtP4Ra — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 28, 2022

Well, in my case the answer would be yes and yes. I've always supported gay marriage & I support women's right to safe, legal abortion should they wish to terminate a pregnancy. I suspect most GC people would answer the same way, but by all means let journalists ask the question. pic.twitter.com/R4WxHn4Ldl — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 6, 2022

This thread is heartbreaking and terrifying. Stories like these are a huge part of the reason I believe women all over the world should have access to safe, legal abortion. https://t.co/XBwukbytwk — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 6, 2022

We reached out to Rowling’s team, and a representative confirmed that she “did not issue this tweet, it is a fake.”