Dobbs Decision: U.S. Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe v Wade

In a historic ruling on June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court officially voted to strike down Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey, reversing federal abortion protections that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

The decision was widely expected after the leaking, in May 2022, of a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

However, the final ruling, along with several concurring opinions and a dissenting opinion, were published on the official website of the Supreme Court at around 10am Eastern time.

The majority opinion, in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, can be read in full here. Voting with the majority were: Chief Justice John Roberts; Justice Samuel Alito; Justice Neil Gorsuch; Justice Amy Coney Barrett; Justice Brett Kavanaugh; and Justice Clarence Thomas.

Justice Sonia Sotamayor, Justice Elena Kagan, and Justice Stephen Breyer voted against the decision, and jointly filed a dissenting opinion.

In his opinion, Alito wrote:

The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.

The landmark ruling affirmed the constitutionality of Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, a 2018 law which prohibited abortion after 15 weeks’ gestational age.

In their joint dissent, Justices Kagan, Sotomayor and Breyer argued that the legal rationale underpinning the majority’s decision would open the door for all manner of “draconian” abortion restrictions:

[The court] says that from the very moment of fertilization, a woman has no rights to speak of. A State can force her to bring a pregnancy to term, even at the steepest personal and familial costs. An abortion restriction, the majority holds, is permissible whenever rational, the lowest level of scrutiny known to the law. And because, as the Court has often stated, protecting fetal life is rational, States will feel free to enact all manner of restrictions. The Mississippi law at issue here bars abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. Under the majority’s ruling, though, another State’s law could do so after ten weeks, or five or three or one—or, again, from the moment of fertilization. States have already passed such laws, in anticipation of today’s ruling. More will follow. Some States have enacted laws extending to all forms of abortion procedure, including taking medication in one’s own home. They have passed laws without any exceptions for when the woman is

the victim of rape or incest. Under those laws, a woman will have to bear her rapist’s child or a young girl her father’s—no matter if doing so will destroy her life.

