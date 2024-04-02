Guy Fieri Threw Tom Hanks Out of Restaurant Because the Actor Is 'Ungodly and Woke'?

Claim: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri threw Tom Hanks out of his restaurant in January 2024 because the actor is "ungodly and woke." Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

In early January 2024, the website Esspots published an article claiming that celebrity chef Guy Fieri kicked Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks out of one of his restaurants:

"He's Ungodly and Woke": Guy Fieri Throws Tom Hanks Out Of His Restaurant In what can only be described as a scene straight out of a surreal comedy sketch, Guy Fieri, the spiky-haired maestro of Flavortown, reportedly ejected none other than America's beloved actor, Tom Hanks, from one of his diners. The reason? Fieri branded Hanks as "ungodly and woke." Let's take a flavorful dive into this bizarre gastronomic tussle that's cooking up a storm.

The story was recirculated on Facebook, with some commentators posting their support for the Food Network favorite. "Thank you for recognizing 'this type'....& doing something positive," wrote one, while another responded, "I always had some Bad feelings about Hanks ! But after Apollo 13 I thought maybe I was wrong, evidently I should trust my feelings !"

(SpaceX Fanclub/Facebook)

However, this item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, and the author admitted that the scenario was completely fabricated at the end of the article:

The fictional ejection of Tom Hanks from Guy Fieri's restaurant over accusations of being "ungodly and woke" is a humorous and exaggerated portrayal of the cultural divides and absurdities that can exist in our society. It's a tale that serves up a generous helping of satire, seasoned with a pinch of irony and a dash of absurdity, reminding us to take a step back and enjoy the lighter side of life's unexpected moments.

A similar story appeared on SpaceXMania: "The atmosphere shifted when Fieri approached Hanks' table. Instead of exchanging pleasantries, Guy Fieri began a passionate monologue, criticizing what he saw as the actor's 'ungodly wokeness' and his involvement in various social and political causes."

SpaceXMania's website disclaimer also labels its work as satirical:

Our mission? To bring you the freshest fake news, some sassy analysis, and a good dose of satire, all rolled into one crazy concoction that orbits around Elon Musk and everything that's lighting up the viral/trending charts.

Both stories contained clues that the alleged incident hadn't actually happened. For example, while it was said to have taken place at one of Fieri's unidentified restaurants, the establishment's location was not revealed in either story. Fieri has "about 90 restaurants," according to a Variety article published in late 2022.

Esspots wrote that the hashtag #FlavortownFiasco trended as the news of the alleged incident spread. However, a search revealed no such hashtag in use on any social media platforms.

Additionally, no credible sources reported on Fieri ejecting Hanks from his restaurant, which would have occurred had the incident actually happened.

Hanks is among several high-profile celebrities targeted by false claims allegedly connecting them to rumors of pedophilia. The claims are a part of the large web of QAnon conspiracy theories, which have been circulating since at least 2016.

Snopes has previously written about other satirical news involving Fieri, including one about the chef ejecting soccer star Megan Rapinoe from one of his restaurants, and another about banning Whoopi Goldberg.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.