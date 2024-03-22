'Golden Girls' Reboot to Star Tina Fey, Lisa Kudrow, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler?

Claim: A reboot of the 1980s sitcom “The Golden Girls” is coming to Disney+ in June 2024 starring Tina Fey, Lisa Kudrow, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On March 21, 2024, a Facebook post from the page YODA BBY ABY claimed Disney+ was launching a remake of the sitcom "The Golden Girls" in June 2024. The purported series was set to star these actors known for their comedy: Tina Fey, Lisa Kudrow, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler.



(Screenshot via Facebook/YODA BBY ABY)

The post — which had been shared more than 57,000 times and received more than 44,000 comments, as of this writing — included an image of the four actors, with Poehler and Kudrow wearing hairstyles that resemebled the original "The Golden Girls" characters. The poster claimed there would be ten episodes of the alleged series. The Facebook caption stated:

GOLDEN GIRLS - 10 EPISODES!!!

This June, get ready to laugh until it hurts with Disney+'s brand new series, "The Golden Girls," featuring the comedic genius of Tina Fey as Dorothy, Amy Poehler as Sophia, Lisa Kudrow as Rose, and Maya Rudolph as Blanche. Dive into 10 hilarious episodes where Dorothy and her feisty mother Sophia shake up life in Miami by moving in with the flirtatious Blanche and the sweetly naive Rose. Prepare for a whirlwind of witty banter, unexpected friendships, and the funniest golden era you've ever seen – only on Disney+!

However, the above claim about a "Golden Girls" reboot was fabricated. Not only was there no evidence of the alleged series, the claim originated from a Facebook page (YODA BBY ABY) that describes its output as satirical.

According to the page's Facebook introduction: "I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news." We thus rated this claim as "Labeled Satire."

Many online assumed the poster was advertising a real show. Many Facebook users commented that they would watch it.

If the purported reboot was real, mainstream entertainment news outlet would have covered it, and there would be a promotional campaign by the show's producers. In reality, a Google reverse-image search for the poster yielded no authentic sources for the image. Also, Disney's website did not list the purported show on its roster of upcoming series and movies.

"The Golden Girls," a hit comedy series, aired on television from 1985 until 1992. It followed the lives of four older women living together in Miami, Florida.

This was not the first fact check inspired by the satirical Facebook page. Previously, a post promoted a fake poster for a "Die Hard" reboot supposedly starring John Krasinski, and another falsely claimed a remake of "The Land Before Time" cartoon was coming in December 2024.

