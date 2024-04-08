'E.T.' Sequel with Original Cast Coming to Theaters in 2025?

On April 5, 2024, the Facebook page YODA BBY ABY posted a picture of a movie poster for a supposed 2025 "E.T." sequel called "E.T.: The Return To Earth." According to the caption, the sequel would feature both Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore, who appeared in the original movie.

E.T. THE RETURN TO EARTH!!! SPIELBERG!!! Steven Spielberg reunites Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore in "E.T. The Return to Earth," a thrilling sequel to the beloved classic. Decades after their original adventure, Elliott and Gertie embark on a cosmic quest with E.T. to save Earth from ecological collapse and a universe-wide conspiracy. Dive into a heartwarming journey of nostalgia, bravery, and the enduring power of friendship, only in theaters Summer 2025.

The post went viral and had, as of this writing, more than 142,000 reactions and 27,000 comments, many of which expressed excitement for the coming sequel, implying that those who viewed the image assumed the poster was real.

Unfortunately for "E.T." fans, it was not real: YODA BBY ABY is a Facebook page known for posting fake movie posters. The Facebook page links to screenslant.com, which describes itself as publishing satirical content, backing up the satire label present in the Facebook page's bio:

I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news. ❤️

Snopes has frequently received requests to check images posted by YODA BBY ABY. Most recently, we looked at a life-action "Cars" sequel and an animated "Ratatouille" sequel, both of which were fake.

